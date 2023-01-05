Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless Under Water As Son, 8, Hilariously Crashes His Video: Watch

Chris Hemsworth is reminding his followers to keep focused on their goals with a hilarious video of himself meditating underwater with the cutest distraction. The 39-year-old Thor star gave a view of his rock-solid abs as he sat, holding his breath, at the bottom of his pool with his legs crisscrossed and palms together in front of him while one of his 8-year-old twin boys swam by and tried to interrupt him. Determined to show how important it is to stay focused, he comically swatted his son away at one point.

“Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you,” he captioned the silly clip. The video served as an advertisement for his fitness app, Centr, which helps people track their “health, fitness, and mindset” as they work toward their wellness goals. “I’ve completed 200 minutes so far with @centrfit for Moves That Matter,” he added to end his caption. The new Move That Matter campaign motivates app users to create healthier habits in the new year.

Fans and friends of the hunky Australian actor got a kick out of the video, whether it be from his abs or his kid. “My one ab never looks this chiseled under water,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented. “Looking great brotha.” Photographer Jasin Boland, who worked on Netflix’s upcoming film Extraction 2 with Chris, added, “Haha dad pranks, gold!”

Although Chris is known for his incredible physique and acting chops, his favorite “task” is being a father. “Being a father is certainly a task,” he told PEOPLE when his daughter, India Rose, was less than two years old. “But the best one that I could ever ask for. Being home, being with the family, that’s what it’s about.” He shares India, now 10, and his 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, with his wife of over a decade, Elsa Pataky.

He often shares clips of his family life online, most recently being a sweet clip of him carrying Elsa, 46, on his shoulders to put the star on their Christmas tree, as seen above. Their three kids cheered them on in the background. Before that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star posted a video of him and one of his sons shredding on skateboards together. “Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked,” he captioned the impressive video.