Aretha Franklin Will Found Stuffed Under Couch Cushions After Her Death Is Valid, Judge Says

A handwritten document found under the late Aretha Franklin‘s couch in her Michigan home has been confirmed to be her will, according to a judge, The ruling happened Tuesday in a Michigan court and comes as the singer‘s children have been battling over her estate after her death in 2018, TMZ has reported. The will was reportedly found in 2019, a year after her passing and is dated as March 31, 2014.

The will that was found is reportedly very different from one Aretha drafted in 2010. It apparently names her sons Kecalf and Edward as executors of her $6 million estate, and appears to have the name “Teddy,” aka Ted White II, their brother who was named executor in the 2010 version, crossed out. The 2010 version also required Kecalf and Edward to take business classes, and get a degree or certificate to benefit from Aretha’s estate, but the 2014 version doesn’t include the same requirement, TMZ further reported.

The new developments come after a financial battle between Aretha’s children ensued over her estate when a will wasn’t initially found after her death. The judge’s ruling means the 2014 version is legit and the iconic songstress’ wishes will be fulfilled. Her children have yet to publicly comment on the ruling.

Despite the issues over her will, Aretha’s death from pancreatic cancer still leaves family, friends, and fans mourning her and her talent. There have been many tributes in the years since her passing and some have been quite impressive. Fellow singer and actress Jennifer Hudson transformed into the “Respect” crooner for the 2021 biopic of the “Queen of Soul.”

The Roots and Ariana Grande also performed a tribute to Aretha shortly after her death. They sang “Natural Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and left a lasting impression. In 2019, there was also an all-star tribute special called Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul and it featured Jennifer along with host Tyler Perry and other incredible artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, and Alessia Cara, who performed some of Aretha’s greatest hits over the years.