Jennifer Hudson Stuns In White Gown For Aretha Franklin Tribute Special

The star-studded Aretha Franklin TV tribute special that aired on March 10 featured a gorgeous performance from Jennifer Hudson, who looked beyond amazing in her white dress.

It’s been more than six months since we tragically lost Aretha Franklin, and the loss continues to hit Hollywood hard. Jennifer Hudson is one singer who has been greatly inspired by the Queen of Soul, so it only made sense that she hit the stage during a tribute special, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, which aired on CBS March 10. Jennifer looked absolutely amazing as she performed a medley of some of Aretha’s biggest hits like “Respect,” “Think,” and “Ain’t No Way” and more in a stunning white gown. The ensemble featured a low-cut neckline, and hugged Aretha’s figure absolutely perfectly.

To complete her look, J. Hud pulled her hair back into a sleek top knot, and her skin was absolutely glowing. She also wore gorgeous statement earrings as she sang her heart out, and it was overall such a beautiful look. Other performers at the event included Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, Alessia Cara and more. It was hosted by Tyler Perry, who got choked up as he remembered the woman who had such a profound impact on his life. The special was filmed back in January.

Aretha was 76 years old when she passed away at her home in Detroit on Aug. 16, 2018. Her official cause of death was confirmed as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

A massive public service was held for Aretha just days after her death, with special tributes and performances from stars like Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Bill Clinton, Chaka Khan and more. Jennifer, who also performed at the memorial service and did a tribute to Aretha at a pre-Grammys party, will be playing the singer in an upcoming biopic.