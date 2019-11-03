See Pics
Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin In 1st Pics From ‘Respect’ & Looks Identical To Iconic Singer

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Hudson looked amazing in brand new pics that show her playing the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin on set of the upcoming biopic ‘Respect’.

Jennifer Hudson, 38, gave us some serious chills when she was photographed playing the late Aretha Franklin for the first time while filming the highly-anticipated biopic, Respect, which is about the iconic singer. The former American Idol finalist showed off the same short hairstyle that the “Queen of Soul” was known for in the photos, which were taken in New York City on Nov. 2, and wore a tan trenchcoat as she looked off to the side with a serious expression. One pic featured her standing with a red background while another featured her sitting in a car in the rain with gorgeous lighting, proving the film is sure to be visually epic.

In addition to shooting some scenes alone, Jennifer was seen shooting with co-star Marlon Wayans, who will play her on-screen husband Ted White. The scenes reportedly take place in the year 1966 and in the photo of Jennifer in the car, she is looking over at Marlon’s Ted as he talks to and collects money from prostitutes. In one scene, the two talented actors also share a passionate kiss.

Respect is being directed by Liesl Tommy and is expected to be released in Aug. 2020. Although Jennifer is sure to be amazing in the film, this isn’t the first time she’s taken part in a project that honors the “Chain of Fools” crooner, who passed away in Aug. 2018. She was also part of the all-star tribute special, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, which aired on CBS in Mar. 2019, and stunned audiences with her incredible performance of some of Aretha’s biggest hits, including “Respect”, “Think”, and “Ain’t No Way”.

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin
We look forward to seeing Jennifer in action as Aretha. We can’t think of anyone better to portray such a huge talent who made such a tremendous impact in the music industry!