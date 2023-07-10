Biden Enjoys Tour of Windsor Castle Alongside King Charles in First Meeting Since Skipping Coronation

The Special Relationship continues! President Joe Biden and King Charles posed for photos together at Windsor Castle on Monday, July 10. The president, 80, was greeted by the monarch, 74, during a visit overseas. Both of the leaders looked happy to meet and discuss issues that involve both of their home countries. They’re also expected to participate in a climate engagement and have tea together.
Both the king and president matched in blue suits. Charles sported a lighter-colored, pinstriped suit, while Biden rocked a navy blue outfit. They each smiled as they walked around the grounds at Windsor Castle, and seemed like they were having a great discussion. Charles shared a photo of the two of them, where they appeared to be laughing on Instagram. “Welcome to the UK, @POTUS,” he wrote with handshaking emojis between both the Union Jack and the U.S. flags.
Earlier in the day, Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before heading to Windsor to meet Charles. Both the president and PM are expected to attend the NATO Summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, July 11. “Our relationship is rock-solid. Couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally. We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Biden said to Sunak as they met, per Reuters.
The meeting at Windsor Castle comes just two months after Charles celebrated his coronation in May. While Biden didn’t attend the event, his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his granddaughter Finnegan did go to the coronation ceremony and celebrations.
While Biden didn't make the coronation, the White House did release a statement, promising for the two leaders to meet soon ahead of the king's special day. " The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States. The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date," the White House said.