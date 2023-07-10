Biden Enjoys Tour of Windsor Castle Alongside King Charles in First Meeting Since Skipping Coronation

The Special Relationship continues! President Joe Biden and King Charles posed for photos together at Windsor Castle on Monday, July 10. The president, 80, was greeted by the monarch, 74, during a visit overseas. Both of the leaders looked happy to meet and discuss issues that involve both of their home countries. They’re also expected to participate in a climate engagement and have tea together.

Both the king and president matched in blue suits. Charles sported a lighter-colored, pinstriped suit, while Biden rocked a navy blue outfit. They each smiled as they walked around the grounds at Windsor Castle, and seemed like they were having a great discussion. Charles shared a photo of the two of them, where they appeared to be laughing on Instagram. “Welcome to the UK, @POTUS,” he wrote with handshaking emojis between both the Union Jack and the U.S. flags.

View Related Gallery King Charles: Photos Prince Charles at The British Embassy Prince Charles attends a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence, Tokyo, Japan - 23 Oct 2019 His Royal Highness will be the guest of honour at a reception to celebrate UK-Japan partnerships hosted by British Ambassador HE Paul Madden at his Residence. His Royal Highness will greet guests, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Taro Aso, in the Residence Garden. Before departure, His Royal Highness will make closing remarks. The British Embassy and British Council in Japan are running a ‘UK in JAPAN 2019-20' campaign until the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in September 2020. The campaign will showcase the best of UK business, culture, science and education, and work to deepen existing, and create new partnerships between the UK and Japan. The reception will serve as the opening of ‘UK House’ which will host a series of events throughout the year-long campaign. Food and drink from all corners of the UK including Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb will be served with a Japanese twist. King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during President Biden's visit to the UK. King Charles III meets with US President Joe Biden, Windsor Castle, UK - 10 Jul 2023

Earlier in the day, Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before heading to Windsor to meet Charles. Both the president and PM are expected to attend the NATO Summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, July 11. “Our relationship is rock-solid. Couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally. We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Biden said to Sunak as they met, per Reuters.

The meeting at Windsor Castle comes just two months after Charles celebrated his coronation in May. While Biden didn’t attend the event, his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his granddaughter Finnegan did go to the coronation ceremony and celebrations.

While Biden didn’t make the coronation, the White House did release a statement, promising for the two leaders to meet soon ahead of the king’s special day. ” The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States. The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” the White House said.