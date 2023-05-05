Dr. Jill Biden Wears Bright Pink Outfit For Day Out In London With Granddaughter Before Coronation: Photos

Jill Biden proved worthy of her fashion icon status when she stepped out in London a day ahead of her attendance at King Charles’ coronation on Saturday. The First Lady, 71, donned a stunning bright pink coat and matching sweater as she and her granddaughter Finnegan, 23, met the British Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murthy, at Number 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister.

Hunter Biden’s daughter looked as much a class act as Jill, as she rocked a sharp navy blazer and matching slacks for the meeting, which took place behind closed doors. Before the trio were whisked inside, however, fans got a chance to see Akshata’s wardrobe too, which consisted of a patterned blue silk midi dress.

Finnegan is joining Jill for the big coronation day as her plus one invite, as President Joe Biden will not be attending, which is keeping with the tradition of U.S. presidents not attending the coronation, per The Guardian. The Commander-in-Chief did pay his respects to King Charles ahead of the ceremony, however. “The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the White House said in a statement, adding, “The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.”

Jill’s trip across the pond comes a week after Joe announced his re-election campaign for the 2024 presidential race, where he will run alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours. Let’s finish the job,” he said in the the official campaign video.