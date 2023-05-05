Dr. Jill Biden Wears Bright Pink Outfit For Day Out In London With Granddaughter Before Coronation: Photos

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan were dressed to impress as they met the British Prime Minister's wife, Akshata Murthy, a day before King Charles' coronation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 5, 2023 12:50PM EDT
View gallery
Members of The Royal Family attend the Coronation Rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 3rd May 2023. 03 May 2023 Pictured: Members of The Royal Family attend the Coronation Rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 3rd May 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA976248_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
King Charles III shakes members of the public's hands as he did an impromptu walkabout on The Mall the day before his Coronation in London on Friday, May 05, 2023.Thousands of people from around the world are expected to arrive in London for the Coronation over the next few days. King Charles III Coronation Preparations, London, England - 05 May 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) meets well wishers during a walkabout on The Mall ahead of King Charles III's Coronation in London, Britain, 05 May 2023. Britain's King Charles III's Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on 06 May 2023. King Charles III and the Prince and Princess of Wales talk to well wishers, London, United Kingdom - 05 May 2023
Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Jill Biden proved worthy of her fashion icon status when she stepped out in London a day ahead of her attendance at King Charles’ coronation on Saturday. The First Lady, 71, donned a stunning bright pink coat and matching sweater as she and her granddaughter Finnegan, 23, met the British Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murthy, at Number 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister.

Jill Biden in London a day before the coronation on May 6, 2023. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Hunter Biden’s daughter looked as much a class act as Jill, as she rocked a sharp navy blazer and matching slacks for the meeting, which took place behind closed doors. Before the trio were whisked inside, however, fans got a chance to see Akshata’s wardrobe too, which consisted of a patterned blue silk midi dress.

Finnegan is joining Jill for the big coronation day as her plus one invite, as President Joe Biden will not be attending, which is keeping with the tradition of U.S. presidents not attending the coronation, per The Guardian. The Commander-in-Chief did pay his respects to King Charles ahead of the ceremony, however. “The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the White House said in a statement, adding, “The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.”

Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan in London ahead of the coronation. (ANDY RAIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Jill’s trip across the pond comes a week after Joe announced his re-election campaign for the 2024 presidential race, where he will run alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours. Let’s finish the job,” he said in the the official campaign video.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad