Will Smith & Wife Jada Post Birthday Tributes For ‘Sweet’ Son Jaden As He Turns 25

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they are parenting goals, as they lavished love and praise on their son Jaden Smith for his 25th birthday. The Oscar winner and his stunning wife both took to their Instagrams on Saturday, July 8 to celebrate the big day. Will shared an incredible black and white photo of him and Jaden as an adult, which Will called his “favorite picture,” while Jada posted an adorable snap of Jaden as a tiny bundle of joy.

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy,” the King Richard star captioned the birthday post. “It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?!” He then teased Jaden about not having any kids yet, as Will hilariously pointed out that he had a 2 year old by the age of 25. “I’m just sayin’. Wha’s up?” he continued, poking fun at his son. “What you doin’ over there?”

View Related Gallery Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith: Photos Of The Couple

The birthday well-wishes come a few months after it was announced that Facebook Watch was ending its original programming, including Jada’s series Red Table Talk, per Deadline. The roster of cancelled shows also included Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan, Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey, and Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson. However, the outlet reported that Jada’s Red Table Talk is “currently looking for a new home”.

While Jada has yet to comment on the cancellation, Nick Cannon had some things to say about the news, as he called the show “toxic” and accused it of causing issues for the legacy of Jada and Will, including Will’s infamous Oscar incident. “If there was no Red Table Talk, then [Will] wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock,” Nick declared.

Nick first addressed the cancellation of Jada’s show — where she teamed up with daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, for frank conversations — by calling the development “good.” After referring to the series as “the toxic table,” Nick went on to say, “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all.”

The ex of Mariah Carey was undoubtedly referring to the many guest appearances Will made on the show, where he and Jada would hash out their relationship and drop some big bombshells along the way. One of the more famous conversations between the superstar couple detailed their split and the romantic “entanglement” Jada found herself in during that period.

“I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen,” Nick quipped on the radio show. “Keep that s*** to y’all selves,” he added.