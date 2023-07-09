Drake Defends Painting His Nails Pink After Viral Response: ‘World Is Homophobic’

Drake defended his pink manicure after it went viral on social media. The Canadian born rapper, 36, showed off his new nails in an Instagram dump posted to his account earlier in the week of shot from his “It’s All A Blur” tour with friend and collaborator 21 Savage. “I don’t mind that we don’t talk

Rather be in your thoughts…Rather be on top of your list of ‘what ifs’ and not your list of ‘and what nots’,” he captioned the post, in classic Drake tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Friend Lil’ Yachty — née Miles Parks McCollum — couldn’t resist commenting. “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” he wrote back, also making a reference to Drake’s large diamond stud earrings. “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM,” Drake commented back, joking around with his fellow rapper, 25.

#drake shows off his new pink-painted nails. express your thoughts… pic.twitter.com/PfUtKQV4JD — Green Lemon (@greenlemonme) July 6, 2023

Drake then took the opportunity to comment on the other criticism he was getting from followers about his pink nails. “NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it…wait is the world homophobic? Smh,” he pondered. After the release of track “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage, social media reacted in different ways to the intro, which includes lyrics like, “21, can you do something for me? Can you hit a little rich flex for me?…do ya thing 21, do ya thing.” Some people on TikTok took a homophobic take to the back-and-forth between the artists, which Drake also seemed to be reacting to.

Lil’ Boat also got in on the back and forth, commenting, “woo-sah brother, your not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”

No word on whether Drake will keep up with the manicures (and switch up his color!), but he’s got a long tour ahead of him with the final date scheduled for Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Other spots he’ll he playing including Boston, Montreal, Detroit, his hometown of Toronto, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The highly anticipated show has already gotten rave reviews from critics with the 40 song set list, including hits like “The Motto,” “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.”