Lil Yachty Drops New Song & Hilarious Music Video ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ With Drake & DaBaby

Lil Yachty just dropped his new song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ and it’s hilarious music video. He dressed up as the former talk show host to ‘interview’ collaborator Drake, who replaced Lizzo on the song.

Lil Yachty just created a whole new term for a woman looking fine with his new song “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The 22-year-old collaborated with DaBaby, 28, and Drake, 33, on the catchy new song and their nine minute long music video is priceless. In the chorus of the tune, Yacht rhymes, “I ain’t mad at ’em, baby/If I seen’t you out, me too would be up on you crazy/Diamond in the rough, you look as good as Oprah’s bank account. I just wanna take you out/F**k you in your mama’s house/Overseas, I fly you out.” Since Oprah Winfrey‘s net worth is almost three billion dollars, telling a woman she looks as good as the media titan’s bank account is a pretty sweet compliment.

The accompanying music video features Yachty dressed as Oprah, wearing a pink sweater, skirt and a wig. The action takes place on the set of the “Boprah Show,” which resembles the Mighty O’s former daytime talk show. It even features a studio audience filled with excited women. Yachty brings out his “guest” Drake, and the audience jumps to their feet in excited applause.

Drizzy sings his verses as he sits on Boprah’s couch, with cutaways to the ladies in the audience swooning. Then Yachty/Boprah actually interviews Drake. He says that he looks back at life before he grew his beard and “shudders,” saying he’s not sure how he was able to go through life clean-shaven. That combined with his “LSC,” — “light skin capability,” has allowed him to “reach the peak of the mountain.” Ahh, gotta love how Drake went all-in with his sense of humor for this video. Drake then gives Lil Yachty a shout out to Boprah, saying he’s an “innovator” at “the forefront of that movement of music that should be forgotten about.” Ouch!

Drake coming in and giving an A-game performance almost didn’t happen, as Yacht originally wanted Lizzo, 31 on the song. He told Complex, “I did the song by myself. DaBaby, he had a meet and greet in Atlanta, and I went. I didn’t necessarily know he was going to like this song or want to get on it. I didn’t play it for him and he hadn’t heard it. But I hung out with him for three or four hours there, and I was like, ‘You want to go to the studio’ He came and I played it, and he loved it,” he said.

“It’s so crazy because I originally wanted to put Lizzo on it,” Yachty continued. “I sent it to her, and I don’t want to say she didn’t like it, because she never got back to me on it, which was cool. I understand people are busy. And then I posted a snippet on my finsta. Drake follows my finsta, which is crazy. And he was like, ‘Yo, this is dope,’ which blew my mind. Of course that’s the homie, but him showing love like that, [was cool]. Then he [told me to] send it through. I didn’t know he was serious, but he got on it.”

Fans went wild, as with the song’s drop it means that his Lil Boat 3 album is finally dropping. Yacht — real name Miles Parks McCollum — told Complex that, “My album’s done. My album is coming very soon. I haven’t spoken on it yet, but it’s coming. It’s ending the trilogy to my Lil Boat series.”