Drake Jokes He Needs A Girl Who Hasn’t ‘Slashed Anyone Famous Yet’: Dissing Rihanna & Other Exes?

Drake’s got jokes! The rapper just revealed what it would look like it he was wifed up! It looks like he’s setting his standards with one condition — Just don’t ‘slash anyone famous!’ See his hilarious confession!

We may have just found out why Drake‘s past relationships didn’t work out. The “In My Feelings” rapper just (jokingly) revealed on Instagram that he’s looking for a lady who hasn’t gotten down with another celebrity. “Me when I find a shordee that didn’t slash anyone famous yet,” he captioned and Instagram photo of two dogs cuddled up together on July 26. He took his playful caption even further, writing, “is this my finsta? sh-t it’s not.” — FYI, a “finsta” is a fake Instagram account, people use fir sharing more private info with a smaller and closer circle of friends.

While just about every loyal Drizzy fan knows he’s quite the jokester, some fans actually took his comment a little too serious. People on IG called out the rapper, asking if his caption was a jab at his exes, including his most serious one, Rihanna, 30. — Insinuating that the singer and Drizzy didn’t work out because she was with other famous men either in the past for during their relationship. However, RiRi cheating on Drizzy has never been a thing. The two just simply didn’t work out from what’s known about their past romance.

Kendall Jenner‘s new boo, Ben Simmons, even commented on Drake’s snap, writing, “impossible,” along with a laughing emoji, while tagging his friend. We’re not sure what that was supposed to mean, but you can use your imagination.

Drake

As for Drake? The rapper — who just dropped his already platinum, double album, in late June — is single. Drake is one of Hollywood’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, who has a bit of a reputation for being a player. But, hey, if you got game, you got game, right? He’s been linked to a slew of famous females in the past, including, Bella Hadid, Blac Chyna, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Zoe Kravitz and many more!