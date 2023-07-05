It was a scandal that rocked people to their core. A well-liked CW star caught up in a nefarious sex cult masquerading as a self-help group. Allison Mack, known best for her role as Clark Kent’s friend Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, was sentenced to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges associated with her time involved with Nxivm, the Keith Raniere-led self-help group that was revealed to be a sex cult. Now, it appears she has been released early, according to federal records.

Allison was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Monday July 3, just before the July 4th holiday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. It is not yet known why she was released early, given that she had not yet completed her entire three year sentence. We do know that this facility was also home to Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman when they served their sentences for their role in the college admissions scandal.

More About Allison Mack Allison Mack Released From Prison Early After Serving Time For Involvement With Nxivm Sex Cult

The actress was arrested for her involvement in NXIVM in 2018. She was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. Allison was listed as one of the top members of NXIVM, and helped recruit multiple women in to the organization. She was placed under house arrest in April 2018 as she awaited her sentencing.

Although Allison was initially expected to be sentenced from 15 years to life in prison, she made a plea deal to testify against Keith Raniere in 2019. In April of that year, Allison pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2021 and began her sentence that September. She wound up serving less than two years at the time of her release.

“It is now of paramount important for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” Allison said in a June 2021 statement. “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life. I am sorry to those of you I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly.”

She also apologized for how poorly she treated members of Nxivm while working as one of the higher-ups in the organization. “I was so confused,” she admitted. “I never want to be someone who is considered mean, but those aspects of my humanity have been revealed in all this. It has been devastating to reconcile. I have experienced overwhelming shame as I have worked to accept and understand all that went on and all that I chose.”