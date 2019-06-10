NXIVM: Allison Mack Accused Of Keeping India Oxenberg On 500-Calorie Sex Slave Diet

“Allison was having her try and get down to a certain weight,” Nicole testified. “If I remember correctly, it was like 107, and it became clear at one point that, like, India didn’t need — she didn’t need to get down to that weight and her and I had a conversation about it. She had already lost some weight, and — first of all, she looked good whatever weight she’s at, but I was like you’re good here, but Allison said that she needed to get down to 107 because she had picked — like, set her word to that, so she had to keep — she had to be on 500 calories a day until she got down to 107. It was — it was just really hard to watch sometimes, because, you know, she would get could just tell, like, she was just all over the place and hungry, and she was — India’s a really good cook, so she learned how to, like, make foods that had, like, very low calories and stuff. But it was just — it was tough, it was tough on her.”

India is five foot and five inches tall, so 107 pounds is officially underweight according to body mass index charts. And just to highlight how incredibly unhealthy 500 calories a day is, the recommended calorie intake for a moderately active woman India’s age is upwards of 2,000 calories. To make matters worse, according to Nicole’s testimony, India was forced to stay on this starvation diet for month and months. When prosecutors asked Nicole how long India was on a 500-calorie a day diet, Nicole answered, “The entire time that I knew her, which was almost a year.”

It wasn’t just India that was on a super restricted diet, Allison was also starving herself. According to Nicole’s testimony the former Smallville star was living on 600 calories a day and worried about gaining weight. “She is always trying to be like around 102, 103,” Nicole testified about Allison. “And I do remember her telling me once that she — she said sometimes she felt like Keith wouldn’t care about her if she gained weight, and she knew that that wasn’t true, but that’s how it felt.”

Allison pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, and one count of racketeering (including extortion and forced labor) for her alleged time with NXIVM. She is now cooperating with federal prosecutors but still faces jail time for her time with NXIVM.

Fortunately, India has now broken free from NXIVM and is back home with her mother, Dynasty star, Catherine Oxenberg. Catherine fought ferociously to free her daughter after the shocking truth about NXIVM was revealed. Aside from being on a forced starvation dietm India, along with many other women in NXIVM, was branded with Keith Raniere’s initials. The barbaric practice was first exposed by Frank Parlato on his website The Frank Report before it became worldwide news. Now, the man behind the branding is facing the consequences and possibly life in jail. The trial is expected to continue for several more week.