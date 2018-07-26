Allison Mack Shunned NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere In Court: Has She Finally Turned On Him?

It looks like Allison Mack has finally turned on NXIVM’s alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere. The two had an icy exchange in court and we have the details.

The tables have turned on once close NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, 57, and one of his top lieutenants Allison Mack. The 35-year-old former Smallville actress noticeably shunned him during a July 25 joint court appearance. Both appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on new charges related to the alleged sex cult alongside newly arrested Seagram’s liquor heiress Claire Bronfman. While the two women were initially warm with each other, they both shut down and refused to acknowledge Keith’s presence when he was brought out to join them at the defendant’s table dressed in his jail jumpsuit.

“Allison Mack very noticeably refused to make eye contact with her NXIVM slave master Keith Raniere at yesterday’s hearing in Brooklyn. She was sitting only a few feet from him and he was clearly trying to get her attention and she was very obviously ignoring him, she shunned him. For those of us that were there watching who know NXIVM protocol this is a huge sign that Allison’s finally turned on Keith,” an eyewitness in court tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“At yesterday’s hearing in Brooklyn Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza, the lead prosecutor for the government’s case, told the judge that the government is in discussions for a plea deal with one or more of the defendants. The way Allison behaved towards Keith in court makes a very good case for her being one of the defendants taking a plea deal. It seems very likely that she’s turned on him or very close to turning,” our witness continues.

“It’s not a done deal yet though because she’s been wavering when it comes to NXIVM and Keith. One day she’s ready to break away from the cult and the next day she’s back in. But that’s part of waking up from something like this, it’s typical of what other members that are in the process of getting out go through. But her behavior yesterday towards Keith and her refusal to even meet his gaze is very telling. We are all taking it as good sign,” our insider adds.

Bronfman, NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, and two other women were arrested on July 24 on a variety of charges including committing identity theft, money laundering and obstruction of justice. Mack and Raniere were also arraigned on the new charges and were already been charged with sex trafficking in April related to the controversial self-help women’s group. The judge pushed their trial dates back from October of 2018 to January of 2019 as the case is expected to last four to six weeks. While Keith remains jailed, Allison is out on $5 million bail and is wearing a court-ordered ankle monitoring device.