Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby No. 2: ‘They’re Delighted’

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their second child, a rep for the actor confirmed to Page Six. “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family,” the rep said in a statement. No further information about the newborn has been confirmed at this time. Kit and Rose are very private about their personal lives, in general.

The couple met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2011 and have been together ever since. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in June 2018 in Scotland. Kit and Rose are already parents to a baby boy, who was born in February 2021. They have yet to publicly reveal the toddler’s name.

Kit announced news of his and Rose’s second baby during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in February. “I’m terrified,” he admitted. “With the first baby you’re, like, walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months. Well, the man is anyway. [With the second baby], the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

At the time of the interview, Kit also shared that his son hadn’t “conceptually understood” that he was getting a sibling just yet. “We’re trying to get him ready for it,” he said. “We point to Rose’s tummy and say, “Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and says, ‘My baby.'”

The announcement was slightly more low-key than the pair’s first pregnancy reveal. In Sept. 2020, Rose confirmed the pregnancy by posing with her baby bump on display for an interview with Make Magazine. “I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family,” she gushed at the time. She rocked a number of different ensembles for the photo shoot, showing off her growing belly in several of them.