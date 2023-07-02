Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Have Dinner With Her Mini-Me Haven, 11, & Son Hayes, 5: Photos

Jessica Alba, 42, and Cash Warren, 44, were spotted on a family outing with two of their three kids on Saturday. The actress and her husband enjoyed a dinner in Los Angeles, CA with their daughter Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 5, and they were all photographed walking outside during the outing. They appeared relaxed and happy as they donned stylish outfits and Jessica kept her youngest close by holding his hand.

The Valentine’s Day star wore a light gray button-down long-sleeved top that was opened over a black top and black wide leg soft pants. She also wore black sandals and had her long hair down as she accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings, and held a purse over one shoulder. Cash wore a dark gray jacket over a white top, tan pants, and sneakers, and Haven donned a white graphic tee, white pants, and white sneakers, and had a matching hoodie tied around her waist.

Hayes topped off the looks with a gray hoodie over a black Johnny Cash graphic T-shirt. He also wore dark blue pants and white sneakers and didn’t hesitate to look around as the family strolled on by cameras. It’s unclear where Jessica and Cash’s oldest daughter, Honor, 15, was at the time of the outing.

Before Jessica and Cash made headlines with their family outing this week, the former got attention for sharing an Instagram photo that featured her all three of her kids. Honor showed off her growing height when she towered over her mom while posing in the cute snapshot, which was taken during a vacation in Hawaii. “island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴🥰,” the doting mom captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Jessica also posted photos of her and Honor attending the fourteenth day of Roland-Garros in Paris, France. They were joined by friends, including Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg, the Vice President of Marketing Communications at The Honest Company, which Jessica created in 2012. The mother and daughter duo looked so much like each other as they confidently posed during the fun time.