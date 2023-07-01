Kim Kardashian, 42, Is One With The Ocean In Turquoise Blue Bikini: Photos

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, 42, gave off the perfect summer vibe in her latest set of Instagram photos. The SKIMS creator happily posed in a turquoise blue bikini while on a beach near the water, and looked epic. She had her long dark hair down and lifted her arms up high at one point, as the sun was shining on her, giving off an incredible glow.

Once Kim’s photos were posted, her fans didn’t hesitate to compliment them in the comments section. “You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Love this.” A third wrote, “You shine bright like a diamond” and many more left heart emojis.

Kim’s latest bikini photos come after she teased fans about her upcoming appearance in American Horror Story‘s 12th season. “It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she told fans during a recent Twitter Q&A after one fan asked her how she felt to be participating in the iconic series. “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!” she also exclaimed.

The beauty was spotted filming some scenes of the series in New York City with actress Emma Roberts. A video of the moment showed the two ladies chatting while walking and then eventually sitting down together. It’s unclear what role Kim will be playing during the season, but the new gig has fans highly anticipating seeing her on the small screen.

When Kim’s not making headlines for her photos or acting opportunities, she’s doing so for her personal feelings. The former wife of Kanye West recently opened up about how she hides her true feelings for the rapper from their kids. “If there’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” Kim said to Vogue Italia in a translated interview. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset, and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”