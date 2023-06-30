Theo James & Wife Ruth Kearney Expecting Baby No. 2: They’re ‘Wildly Excited’

Actor Theo James and his actress wife Ruth Kearney are reportedly pregnant! “They are both wildly excited to be parents again,” an insider told Us Weekly on Friday, June 30. They added that the happy couple are expecting a baby girl to arrive “late this summer.”

The Divergent actor and Ruth, both 38, have not confirmed their pregnancy news as of this writing, but sparked pregnancy speculation in March after the Irish actress shared photos and video from a retreat to Palm Springs, Calif. In one of her photos, seen in the fourth slide of the below carousel, Ruth appeared to have a growing baby bump as she smiled in a yellow dress with an unbuttoned black and white short-sleeve button-down worn over it. She didn’t appear to be trying to hide the bulge in the photo, but certainly didn’t show it off, either. Fans immediately began congratulating her, despite her not making any announcement.

Since then, Ruth has only posted a few times on Instagram and given no further glimpse of her belly. She last shared a photo of herself on June 4 (seen below), and the photo sliced her toso in half diagonally. An argument could be made that she was rocking a baby bump, but she once again in no way tried to put it front and center.

The White Lotus star and Ruth welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in Aug. 2021. They are fiercely protective over their relationship and private life, so very little is known about their firstborn. James, however, opened up about fatherhood during a 2022 chat with InStyle. “It’s discombobulating at first,” he admitted. “Especially with your first child because your whole life changes, but ultimately it makes you — definitely for me, at least — a much more solid person.” Their daughter could be seen being carried by Theo in the Palm Springs carousel seen above.

The couple began dating as students at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol, England in 2009, according to Glamour UK (via Bustle). They walked down the aisle in 2018 and even starred in a few episodes of Sanditon in 2019.