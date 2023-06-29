David Corenswet Rocks Small Swimming Trunks In Resurfaced Photos Going Viral After ‘Superman’ News

David Corenswet, 29, is giving new meaning to the phrase “man of steel!” In newly resurfaced beach photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the new star of DC’s Superman: Legacy was seen frolicking in tiny, skintight swim trunks and showing off his superhero-worthy physique. He also wore a simple necklace on his ripped chest. According to the outlet, the eye-popping pics were taken in October of 2022, as Davis was filming a scene with co-star Lucy Boynton for the film The Greatest Hits. Lucy wore what appeared to be a dark hued bikini, and as the duo splashed around in the water, they laughed, held hands, and even snuggled up for a steamy kiss among the waves.

But fans on social media were most preoccupied with David’s revealing getup for the shoot. “I am looking respectfully,” remarked a fan via Twitter, while another wrote, “wow indeed.” “His physique looks like he has the endurance of a mountain. I feel like if he ended up next to me at the start line of a distance race I’d just leave,” quipped another.

The pics took Twitter by storm just two days after it was announced that David would take over a role previously understood to go to Henry Cavill, who has already played Superman. Alas, it didn’t happen. Despite appearing in a Black Adam cameo that strongly teased he’d return to the role, and an Instagram announcement that he would be doing so, he later announced in December of 2022 that he would no longer play the role that elevated him to superstar status.

In the background, David was apparently always ready to take it on. In 2019, he admitted he knew he resembles the previous Man Of Steel, and admitted he wanted to play Superman. “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me,” he told Entertainment Weekly back in 2019 of the strong resemblance. “But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”