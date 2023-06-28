Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Snakeskin Bikini & Celebrates With Friends In First Photos Since Getting Engaged

Nicole Scherzinger, 44, looked as happy as could be during a recent beach outing in Hawaii with friends. The singer rocked a snakeskin bikini and sunglasses as her long hair was down as she posed for epic photos while standing on the sand under the sun. She also wore a cross necklace and earrings to top off her eye-catching look.

The beauty’s summer-themed outing comes one day after it was reported that she got engaged to her boyfriend Thom Evans. She took to Instagram to share sweet photos of the moment the hunk got down on one knee to propose at a beach, and she looked shocked but thrilled. She looked stylish in a long blue and white floral patterned sleeveless dress and white sun hat and Thom looked casually cool in a light blue short-sleeved top and tan shorts.

Singer Nicole Scherzinger is seen having a little fun in the sun on the beach with her cousins during her sun-soaked holiday in Hawaii. The 44-year-old Pussycat Doll showed off her sultry physique wearing her sexy animal-printed bikini out on Makaha Beach with the family. The sexy star recently revealed some happy news on social media as she announced that she is engaged to her beau Thom Evans after three years of dating.

“I said yes,” Nicole captioned the post along with a diamond ring and black heart emoji. Her fans were quick to compliment the photos and congratulate the loving couple. Some even asked if a wedding date had been set yet.

Nicole and Thom’s engagement has been a bit of a surprise since it was reported that the lovebirds had broken up in Feb. They were seen passionately kissing just three weeks later, however, proving they either never broke up to begin with or quickly reconciled. Their romance initally began after meeting on the set of X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and went on to make their red carpet debut at a Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles, CA in 2020.

Nicole’s soon-to-be husband has quite an interesting career, just like the Pussycat Dolls singer. He is a former rugby player and has been a part of different musical groups, including Twen2y4Se7en. His musical abilities are what led him to auditioning on X Factor: Celebrity, which is how he met Nicole. The talented star has also been on some reality shows, including Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.