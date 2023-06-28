Henry Cavill Surfaces With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso In 1st Pic Since Getting Replaced In New ‘Superman’

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso enjoyed a date night at The Witcher Season 3 premiere in London on Wednesday, June 28, marking Henry’s first public appearance since his Superman replacement was announced. The 40-year-old actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a black button-down shirt underneath. He dressed the handsome outfit down by opting not to wear a tie. Natalie, 32, glowed in metallic black and gold down that featured flowing sheer sleeves.

David Corenswet, 29, was cast as Superman for 2025’s Superman: Legacy, officially replacing Henry, who played the beloved DC superhero since 2013’s Man of Steel. DC Studios made the announcement on Tuesday, June 27, and also announced The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, 32, as Lois Lane, replacing Amy Adams. Henry has not publicly congratulated David on the new role, but he did make fans aware that he would no longer be playing Superman in an honest Instagram post he shared in Dec. 2022.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” the Enola Holmes star wrote at the time. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.” He added that he “respects” the DC co-heads’ decision to move in a different direction with the character. “I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” he said.

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he concluded.

David has not yet made an announcement regarding his casting, either. However, in a full circle moment, he said in 2019 that he would love to play the superhero. “My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman],” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.” Fans will see Superman’s new bright personality in 2025.