Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Wasn’t A ‘Perfect’ Stepparent In New Confession For Khloe’s 39th Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner paid tribute to her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian on her 39th birthday with a sweet and very personal message. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Caitlyn shared a photo of herself standing next to Khloe, who was rocking a wedding dress, during the Good American designer’s 2009 nuptials to Lamar Odom. Not only did Caitlyn send incredible wishes in the caption, but she also admitted she may not have always been the “perfect” stepparent to Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob Jr. when she married Kris Jenner in 1999.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn began, before referencing her 16-year marriage to Kris. “Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother.” Then with a reference Kris’ first husband and Khloe’s dad, Robert Kardashian, Caitlyn added, “I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

As fans know, Caitlyn has a whopping brood! The former athlete welcomed the first of her six biological children with wife Chrystie Scott. The couple — who were married from 1972 to 1981 — had son Burt and daughter Cassandra. In 1981, Caitlyn married actress Linda Thompson and they became parents to Brody and Brandon. After divorcing Linda in 1986 and marrying Kris in 1991, Caitlyn welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Caitlyn’s heartfelt message to Khloe comes almost a month after the former Olympic gold medalist spoke at her mother’s memorial. Caitlyn paid tribute to her late mom Esther Jenner one month after Esther passed away at the age of 96. The reality star, 73, took to her Instagram on May 26 to share photos from the emotional event, where she stood next to a photo of her mom to present her speech.

“I spoke at my moms memorial service yesterday. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Caitlyn captioned her Instagram. “I miss her terribly every day. She is loved and missed and in a better place.” Caitlyn’s daughter, Kylie, commented with three heart emojis.

The mother-daughter duo clearly shared a close bond, even though Esther wasn’t afraid to let Caitlyn know how she felt about the reality show business. “I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched,” Esther told The Sun in 2022 after Caitlyn was excluded from the Hulu series, The Kardashians. “But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly. They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert — feel like they’re mine, too.”