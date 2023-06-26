Kim Kardashian Slays In Skintight Black Sheer Dress For Old Hollywood Cover Of ‘Vogue Italia’

Kim Kardashian looked stunning on the cover of 'Vogue Italia' when she wore a skintight black satin dress with a massive feather hat that channeled old Hollywood glam.

June 26, 2023 10:41AM EDT
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian is seen leaving her hotel in Milan headed to Dolce & Gabbana office wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana today in Milan. The reality star was seen sporting very voluminous hair with the look as she headed out with her glam squad. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Tomás Herold / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality Star Kim Kardashian leaving her New York City hotel and then arrives at "Good Morning America". Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5487354 200922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Vogue Italia

Another day, another magazine cover for Kim Kardashian, who looked gorgeous in a sheer black dress on Vogue Italia. The 42-year-old looked fabulous in a tight sheer dress with a cone bra and styled it with a large feather hat.

Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in this sheer black dress on the July cover of ‘Vogue Italia.’ (Vogue Italia)
Kim rocked this sheer black Versace dress for the shoot. (Vogue Italia)

On the cover, which was shot in black and white, Kim smiled from ear to ear while wearing the sheer dress that put her tiny waist and toned abs on full display. She styled the dress with a pair of matching sheer gloves and a large black hat that had long feathers sticking out of it.

In one photo, Kim rocked this see-through knit dress with a white bra beneath. (Vogue Italia)

In another stunning photo, Kim rocked a completely see-through black Versace wool crochet dress with a tiny triangle bra and tulle slip from Intimissimi underneath and she accessorized with Buccellati jewels. Another sheer outfit was Kim’s sparkly black fishnet dress with long fringe details on the skirt styled with a white lacy bra beneath.

Kim slayed in this sheer black lace dress. (Vogue Italia)
Kim rocked a plunging sheer top with a sequin Miu Miu skirt. (Vogue Italia)

As if Kim’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a sheer black lace dress with long sleeves and a turtleneck with a black bra and matching black thong beneath. The triangle bra showed off ample cleavage and she rocked lace over-the-knee socks underneath.

Kim looked gorgeous in this tight black velvet dress. (Vogue Italia)
Kim looked beautiful in this fringed dress. (Vogue Italia)

Another outfit from the shoot was a skintight black velvet dress with a caged neckline styled with matching gloves while a sheer black dress covered in metallic feathers was another outfit. One of our favorite ensembles from the shoot was her plunging sheer white top with tiny beaded fringe details all over it. The top was super low-cut putting her ample cleavage on full display and she tucked the shirt into a high-waisted sequin Miu Miu skirt. A pair of matching sheer gloves, dangling earrings, and a choker necklace tied her look together.

