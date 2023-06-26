Kim Kardashian Slays In Skintight Black Sheer Dress For Old Hollywood Cover Of ‘Vogue Italia’

Another day, another magazine cover for Kim Kardashian, who looked gorgeous in a sheer black dress on Vogue Italia. The 42-year-old looked fabulous in a tight sheer dress with a cone bra and styled it with a large feather hat.

On the cover, which was shot in black and white, Kim smiled from ear to ear while wearing the sheer dress that put her tiny waist and toned abs on full display. She styled the dress with a pair of matching sheer gloves and a large black hat that had long feathers sticking out of it.

In another stunning photo, Kim rocked a completely see-through black Versace wool crochet dress with a tiny triangle bra and tulle slip from Intimissimi underneath and she accessorized with Buccellati jewels. Another sheer outfit was Kim’s sparkly black fishnet dress with long fringe details on the skirt styled with a white lacy bra beneath.

As if Kim’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a sheer black lace dress with long sleeves and a turtleneck with a black bra and matching black thong beneath. The triangle bra showed off ample cleavage and she rocked lace over-the-knee socks underneath.

Another outfit from the shoot was a skintight black velvet dress with a caged neckline styled with matching gloves while a sheer black dress covered in metallic feathers was another outfit. One of our favorite ensembles from the shoot was her plunging sheer white top with tiny beaded fringe details all over it. The top was super low-cut putting her ample cleavage on full display and she tucked the shirt into a high-waisted sequin Miu Miu skirt. A pair of matching sheer gloves, dangling earrings, and a choker necklace tied her look together.