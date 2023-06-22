North West Helps Kim Kardashian Play Epic Dating Prank On Khloe: ‘She’s Such A Monster’

North West was just nine years old when the June 22 episode of The Kardashians was filmed in Sept. 2022, but she proved that she can hang with the big girls. North joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, in Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana show, and she helped her devise a plan to prank Khloe Kardashian. The plan arose after Tracy Romulus filled Kim in on Khloe’s interaction with a mystery man in their hotel.

The unidentified male happened to be staying on the same floor as Khloe in the hotel. “I said, ‘Khloe, we have to invite him to the Dolce party, let’s slip an invite under his door,'” Tracy shared. That’s when North jumped in. “Mom, we should make a note saying it’s from him and hang it on KoKo’s door!” she suggested.

Kim was immediately all for it. North penned the letter with Kim’s instructions. “Say, ‘Hi Khloe, knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date,'” Kim said. North immediately declared it the “Prank of the season,” and the ladies pulled off leaving Khloe the cryptic message.

It wasn’t until the group returned from Milan that viewers got to hear how the situation played out. Khloe shared the story with mom, Kris Jenner, while they worked out. “She is such a monster!” Khloe jokingly said, of North. “We got back to the hotel at around 3 a.m. and there was a note on my door with a rose.” Since it was so late, Khloe didn’t knock on her mystery man’s door, but she said she ran into him the following day while getting off the elevator.

“I’m like, ‘Thank you so much for your note,'” Khloe explained. “And he’s like, ‘What note?’ I was like, ‘Shut up! The note your wrote me,’ and I told him the whole thing. And he’s like, ‘Can I see the note?’ And I gave it to him and he’s like, ‘One, I’m so offended you thought this would be my handwriting, and two, I didn’t write this for you.” Khloe quickly put two and two together that North was behind the prank.

“This note is from my f****** nine year old niece,” she laughed. “I’m mortified because I’m this much of a f****** loser that I’m going to accept any child’s handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer.” Luckily, Khloe was able to take the prank in stride, but she did brand Kim and her friends as “a*******” for trying to trick her!