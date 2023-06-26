Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, & More Wear Wild White Lingerie At The Jacquemus Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner, 27, Gigi Hadid, 28, and more wowed in white lingerie at the Jacquemus fashion show this week. The gorgeous models posed for photos and walked the runway while putting on serious and confident facial expressions during the star-studded event. Kendall’s lingerie piece was a strapless bodysuit that was poofy in the middle and white shoes, while Gigi wore a sleeveless sheer dress with lacy sheer socks and white heels with straps. Both ladies also had their hair up.

In addition to Kendall and Gigi, many other celebs attended or took part in the event, including Victoria and David Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. Victoria wore a beige sleeveless dress and blue open-toed heels as her hair was down, and David wore a tan button-down long-sleeved top, matching pants, and brown sandals as he added sunglasses to his look. Emily, who also posed on the runway, wore a white bra top, sheer sleeves that belled out, a white flared out skirt, and white shoes with straps, as most of her long hair was down.

Before the Jacquemus fashion show made headlines, both Gigi and Kendall have made headlines in regards to their personal lives. The former was recently spotted hanging out with her longtime friend Taylor Swift during an outing to Nobu restaurant in New York City. Gigi wore a white tee with a black skirt as well as white socks and black dress shoes during the outing, while Taylor opted for a strapless black dress and black cut-out heels,

Kendall has been getting attention for her rumored relationship with Bad Bunny over the past few months. The Kardashians star and the rapper have been seen out and about several times since earlier this year and seem to be happier than ever together. One of their latest outings was to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, CA, where they were also joined by friends.

The new lovebirds reportedly started dating in Feb. and had mutual friends that led to the romance. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” the source told PEOPLE. “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”