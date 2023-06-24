January Jones, 45, Sizzles In Black Bikini As She Celebrates Summer: Photo

The gorgeous actress also rocked sunglasses as she confidently posed and flashed a smile while outside on green grass.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 24, 2023 11:11AM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. 17 Jun 2023 Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA996625_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Gabrielle Union looks amazing in a white bikini as she hits the beach in Miami. 15 Jun 2023 Pictured: Gabrielle Union. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA995706_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

January Jones, 45, was the picture perfect representation of summer, in her latest Instagram photo. The talented actress posed outside in a stylish black bikini by Marysia and sunglasses as she smiled and waved to the camera with both hands. She also had her short blonde hair on display and accessorized with various pieces of jewelry, including a heart-shaped necklace by  Ivy Diamond Cole Jewelry and earrings by DEMARSON New York.

January captioned her new photo with a single black heart emoji and once it was published, she received a lot of comments from followers. “Very jazz hands worthy,” one follower joked, while another called her “super pretty.” A third shared, “You are looking lovely, January” and a fourth added, “Wow. You look amazing.”

January’s new photo comes just a month after she made headlines for debuting her shorter haircut in a different photo. It was up close and she was smiling as she surprised her fans with the new style. She also captioned it with the scissors emoji. Like with her most recent snapshot, the haircut snapshot received a lot of comments. “Super cute!” one fan wrote, while another shared, “you can pull off anything.”

January Jones
January Jones poses in a previous photo. (Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock)

January has also rocked a white bikini in a previous video. It seemed to be the same scalloped style as her black two-piece and she danced by shaking her hips from side to side, in the eye-catching clip. She also accessorized with jewelry and received a lot of compliments.

When January isn’t getting attention for her epic social media photos, she’s doing so for her career-related public appearances. Some of the events she previously attended in fashionable outfits include a Dolce & Gabbana show in 2021 and the 2019 InStyle Awards. She donned black fashion choices for both, including a sexy black lacy outfit for the former and a black gown with ruffled short sleeves for the latter. During both appearances, she had her hair chin-length and topped her looks off with flattering natural-looking makeup.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad