January Jones, 45, Debuts Dramatic Shorter Haircut: Before & After Photos

January Jones, 45, debuted a brand new short haircut on Instagram on Friday. The gorgeous actress shared an up-close photo of the pixie style and added two scissor emojis in the caption. She was wearing a cream-colored collared sweater and raised her eyebrows, giving off a surprised expression, in the snapshot.

Since the new cut is quite different from her previous shoulder-length do, it brought on many comments from her fans. Many were compliments while others asked the beauty why she decided to cut her hair. “Super cute!” one fan wrote, while another shared, “you can pull off anything.”

January is known for often sharing various hair styles and lengths over the years, so it’s not too surprising that she decided to got super short this time. Her blonde tresses have been straight or curly, depending on her mood, and she’s also showed off very long hair at some points. She’s also flaunted different colors, including a cool light pink.

When January’s not getting attention for her hair, she’s doing so for her outfits and swimsuits. Just a few weeks ago, she made headlines for rocking a scalloped white bikini, in a post she shared. It included a video in which she was dancing, rocking her hips from side to side, while wearing the eye-catching two-piece.

In Apr., she also shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a short-sleeved red top with a black zipper that was zipped almost all the way down, revealing a lot of skin. She paired it with fitted black jeans and had her hair down as she gave a serious look to the camera. The talented star added a joke in the caption of the post.

“Your new @laclippers referee, brb gotta go get my whistle,” she wrote. Like her latest photo, it received a lot of responses and most people loved the look. “Oh my goodness! How beautiful!” one fan exclaimed, while another simply but effectively shared, “Wow!”