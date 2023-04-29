January Jones, 45, Soaks Up The Sun In A Sexy White Scallop Bikini: Watch

January Jones, 45, got her fans’ attention on Friday when she shared a sexy new Instagram video. The actress wore a scalloped white bikini that included a bottom that tied on both sides, in the eye-catching clip, and danced by rocking her hips from side to side. She had her blonde hair down and added white-framed sunglasses to her look as she flashed a gorgeous smile to the camera.

The beauty also accessorized with jewelrly, including a gold necklace and multiple gold bracelets. She set the video to the track “Antisocial” by Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott, which was the perfect track for her dance moves. Although she didn’t caption the memorable post, she received a lot of compliments in the comments section.

“now that’s how to start off a friday,” one follower wrote, while another called her the “coolest girl ever.” A third called her “beautiful” and many more shared words about how she looked as fit as could be.

Before January wowed with her bikini video, she posted a close-up selfie that helped her to show off her pretty facial features. She wore a white T-shirt and had her hair down as she confidently posed in makeup that complimented her facial features. Just like her new video, she received a lot of positive comments from fans.

When January’s not getting attention for her social media photos, she’s doing so for her event appearances. From the InStyle Awards to fashion designer events and more, the talented star always seems to choose outfits that end up being some of the most memorable of all the guests. One of her fashionable looks included a light blue sequined strapless dress, which she wore at a Dolce & Gabbana event, and she paired it with strappy silver heels. Another more casual yet stylish look was a long red and white patterned short-sleeved dress that had two sections that tied in the front, which she wore at CTAOP’s Night Out 2021 at the Universal Studios Backlot. She paired it with tan heels that were lined in red and had black polka dots.