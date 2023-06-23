Michael J. Fox Gushes Over His ‘Forever Summer Girl’ Tracy Pollan In 63rd Birthday Tribute

Everybody needs a husband like Michael J. Fox. The Back to the Future star, 62, honored his wife Tracy Pollan on her 63rd birthday on June 22 with a beautiful tribute. He took to Instagram to share special photos of his wife of over 35 years, who has stood by him amidst his difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“‘She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,’ ” Michael wrote in his message about his wife. “Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids. Love love love you,” he added.

Michael included a gorgeous photo of Tracy at the 2023 Academy Awards in the first photo from his post. He posted several images of the happy couple together from the past few years. And last but not least, Michael shared a family snapshot of him and Tracy with their four children in his post. The lovebirds share son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and daughter Esme, 21.

Michael met Tracy when she played his girlfriend on Family Ties. They got married in 1988, three years before Michael learned he had Parkinson’s, and Tracy’s been there for him every day since. Michael documented his battle with the disease with his new Apple TV+ documentary Still, and in the film Michael admitted his wife has endured a lot following his diagnosis.

“She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff,” said the Doc Hollywood star. “How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through.” Michael also praised his family in the film for how they’ve handled his disease. “When I’m with my family, there’s not ‘Poor baby, I feel your pain, you’re a saint among men,’” Michael said. “That would be the worst thing.”

At the documentary’s premiere in March, Michael and Tracy revealed how they’ve maintained a successful marriage despite the hardships they’ve faced. “I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other,” Tracy told PEOPLE. “And then we also give each other space when that’s needed. Just feeling off of what’s needed at the moment and trying to be there,” she added.