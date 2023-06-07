Michael J. Fox, 61, Is Joined By His Wife & Their Rarely Seen Twin Daughters, 28, As He’s Honored At Award Ceremony

Onlookers in Queens were given a treat on Tuesday (June 6) when Michael J. Fox attended the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards. Michael, 61, and his wife, Tracy Pollan, attended the event at New York City’s Museum of the Moving Image along with two of their four children, their 28-year-old twins: Aquinnah and Schuyler. The twins showed off their style, one wearing a vivid red-and-black print dress and the other sporting a light-blue satin suit.

Michael looked fashionable in a black tuxedo jacket over a button-up shirt. His wife looked glamorous and comfortable in a one-shoulder black dress sporting a paisley design. Tracy – the 62-year-old best known for her role as Ellen on Family Ties – and her daughters were at the Spring Moving Image Awards to support Michael. The MoMI presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his career in front of the camera.

“His many awards include five Emmys, four Golden Globes, one Grammy, two Screen Actors Guild awards, the People’s Choice award, and GQ Man of the Year,” writes the museum. “In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which is now the leading Parkinson’s organization in the world. To date, the foundation has raised over $1.5 billion.”

Michael J. Fox went with his own Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder, one that causes “unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination,” per the National Institute on Aging. The condition progresses slowly, making it difficult for a person to speak, walk and function.

He documented his battle with the disease with Still, an Apple TV+ documentary that premiered in May 2023. The film “accounts for his public life full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss with his never-before-seen private journey including the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29,” per MoMI. “The film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.”

In the film, Michael admitted that his wife had endured a lot following his diagnosis. “She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff,” said the Back To The Future star. “How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through.”