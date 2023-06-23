Lindsey Vonn, 38, Hits The Beach In Orange Bikini On Vacation: Photos

Lindsey Vonn traded in the ski slopes for the sea — at least momentarily. She took to Instagram on Thursday, June 22 to show off some insanely cool footage from her weekend that showed her interacting with some friendly stingrays in a cute orange bikini. In the cover shot of her post, the 38-year-old Olympian smiled wide for a selfie in which she rocked a yellow and orange bikini and a Red Bull hat on the shoreline.

The next few slides debuted clips of her standing in waist-deep water as stingrays swam around her. Lindsey also showed pictures of her snorkeling adventure, which took her to a large shipwreck. She thanked Mares, a scuba and snorkel company, for donating their equipment to her for free.

“Took a quick break last weekend. Nerded out with all my new free diving gear … and got to play footsie with some very friendly stingrays,” the professional skier captioned the fun carousel. “Thankful for those amazing few days. Now it’s back on the road again for your regularly scheduled hustle.” Although she did not reveal what’s next on her agenda, Lindsey keeps busy with foundation work, keeping in shape at the gym, or hitting the slopes, of course.

Lindsey is no stranger to taking a break from her hectic schedule to enjoy some time by the water. In May, she shared an epic video of herself wake surfing. “An amazing weekend at home,” she captioned the clip. “… first wake surf of the summer… getting better!!” Earlier in the month, she shared a slideshow of poolside selfies in which she rocked a black bikini and had her dog lying on her back. She joked that her dog was going to give her some “interesting tan lines.”

Lindsey retired from competitive skiing in 2019, citing several injures. She retired as one of the best skiers in history, with four World Cup titles, three Olympic medals (which includes one gold!), and 82 FIS World Cup wins. While her personal life remains fairly private, she made previously headlines for her years-long relationship with Tiger Woods, which lasted between 2013 and 2015.