Lindsey Vonn Sunbathes In A Bikini & Jokes She’ll Have ‘Interesting Tan Lines’ As Dog Jumps On Her Back

Lindsey Vonn looked fabulous when she rocked a strapless black bikini while sunbathing by the pool as her dogs cuddled up to her.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 3, 2023 10:08AM EDT
Lindsey Vonn
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn was just trying to catch some sun when her dogs crawled over her in hilarious new photos. The 38-year-old rocked a strapless black crinkle bikini while laying on a lounge chair and her dog jumped on her back.

Lindsey posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Gonna have some interesting tan lines. #familytime.” In the first few photos, Lindsey’s dog jumped on her back while she wore a black bikini and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, in the last photo, her other dog lounged on top of the front of her legs.

Lindsey has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this sexy bikini, she was recently in NYC when she wore a light green knit polo shirt with a high-waisted matching pleated skirt. She captioned the photos of herself, “In the hustle of NYC…was thinking about my goals and where I wanna go… what’s next?”

Aside from these gorgeous looks, she also recently attended the Time 100 gala where she looked incredible in a bright red strapless Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture dress. The asymmetrical gown featured a tight bodice with a cinched-in waist and the bottom half of the dress flowed into a long mermaid skirt. The skirt had tiers of ruffles and cascaded behind her and she topped her look off with a watch, diamond jewels, and a slicked-back bun.

As if Lindsey’s outfits couldn’t get any better, she recently showed off her tiny waist and toned abs in a sleeveless green crop top with a matching high-waisted pleated midi skirt. She topped her look off with a long diamond necklace and a pair of black and white pointed-toe Dior pumps.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad