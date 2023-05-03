Lindsey Vonn Sunbathes In A Bikini & Jokes She’ll Have ‘Interesting Tan Lines’ As Dog Jumps On Her Back

Lindsey Vonn was just trying to catch some sun when her dogs crawled over her in hilarious new photos. The 38-year-old rocked a strapless black crinkle bikini while laying on a lounge chair and her dog jumped on her back.

Lindsey posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Gonna have some interesting tan lines. #familytime.” In the first few photos, Lindsey’s dog jumped on her back while she wore a black bikini and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, in the last photo, her other dog lounged on top of the front of her legs.

Lindsey has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this sexy bikini, she was recently in NYC when she wore a light green knit polo shirt with a high-waisted matching pleated skirt. She captioned the photos of herself, “In the hustle of NYC…was thinking about my goals and where I wanna go… what’s next?”

Aside from these gorgeous looks, she also recently attended the Time 100 gala where she looked incredible in a bright red strapless Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture dress. The asymmetrical gown featured a tight bodice with a cinched-in waist and the bottom half of the dress flowed into a long mermaid skirt. The skirt had tiers of ruffles and cascaded behind her and she topped her look off with a watch, diamond jewels, and a slicked-back bun.

As if Lindsey’s outfits couldn’t get any better, she recently showed off her tiny waist and toned abs in a sleeveless green crop top with a matching high-waisted pleated midi skirt. She topped her look off with a long diamond necklace and a pair of black and white pointed-toe Dior pumps.