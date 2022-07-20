Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Sleeveless Pink Halter Gown At 2022 ESPY Awards: Photos

Though Lindsey Vonn has hung up her skis, the Olympic gold medalist hasn’t stopped being drop-dead gorgeous, and she showed that on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPYS on July 20. Before taking part in the ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Lindsey, 37, strut her stuff across the red carpet, appearing in a gorgeous pink gown with her blonde hair in a ponytail. The halter dress was sleeveless with a chic cowl neckline. Diamonds a girls best friend, and Lindsey was sure to add some sparkle with her layered bracelets.

Lindsey, a multi-EPSY winner, is one of the many A-listers taking part in the sports awards show this year. Joining her will be such sports and entertainment heavyweights like Odell Beckham Jr, John Boyega, Alison Brie, Ciara, Heidi Gardner, Jon Hamm, Lil Rel Howery, Lil Wayne, Billie Jean King, Derek Jeter, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Simu Liu, Aubrey Plaza, Megan Rapinoe, Trevante Rhodes, Aaron Rodgers, Hannah Waddingham, and Russell Wilson.

Weeks before the ESPYS, Lindsey received an honor when she was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame on June 24. The retired skiing legend used her induction speech to give love to her mother, Linda Krohn, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gherig’s disease). “I would like to dedicate this to my mother,” said Lindsey, per TODAY. “She’s having her own battle right now with ALS. She’s taught me so much about strength and character, and it’s because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom.”

“She’s been so optimistic and positive my entire life, and I think that’s where I’ve gotten that optimism from,” Lindsey told PBS “NewsHour” in January 2022 when discussing her mother’s condition. Linda suffered a stroke while giving birth to Lindsey, which left her with a minor paralysis in her left leg, and forced her to walk with a lump. “Whenever I faced adversity, especially physical injury in the course of my career, I always looked to my mom for that level of optimism and positivity,” said Vonn.

“Seventy-five percent of the people die from the stroke I had,” Linda told The New York Times in 2010. “I went in to have Lindsey on Oct. 18, 1984, and I don’t remember anything for the next seven weeks. After five days in the hospital, the nurse came by and said, ‘I’m sorry, but your baby needs to leave.’ I didn’t even understand I had a baby.”