Lindsey Vonn Slays In Strapless Gold Bikini In Miami: Photos

Lindsey Vonn is living her best life in Miami, Florida. The four-time Olympian, 37, stunned in a gold strapless bikini and tan cardigan as she posed dockside on May 2. She accessorized her sparkling bikini with gold-rimmed sunglasses and a Rolex watch. Her signature blonde locks were pulled into a low bun. In the background was what looks like Lobos 1707 Tequila, a brand launched by her boyfriend, Diego Osorio, in 2020 along with Dia Simms.

Lindsey, who resides in Beverly Hills, California has been in the Sunshine State since at least April 30, when she first shared some bikini snaps. In those photos, she lounged in a yellow two-piece suit and cuddled her dog, Jade. She revealed she’s there in preparation for the Miami Grand Prix, an event for Formula One car racing. That’s right – Lindsey doesn’t just have a need for speed on the mountain but gravitates toward the racetrack as well. She even admitted she almost switched from skiing to racing professionally, but the limitations didn’t sit well with her. “But, I couldn’t because they wanted me to commit, what was it, three years? And, they’re like, ‘You can’t get pregnant, you can’t do anything,'” she revealed to Graham Bensinger in 2020. “I’m like hmm, I don’t know if I really want to do that.” As of her May Miami trip, Lindsey has no children.

The talented athlete and businesswoman isn’t in Florida alone. She posted on her Instagram story on May 1 exploring the waters of Miami on a yacht – which comes with a hot tub – with her former team US ski partners. “Teammates for life,” she captioned a selfie with Laurenne Ross, Stacey Cook, Jacqueline Wiles, Lindsay Winninger, and more.

View Related Gallery Lindsey Vonn: See Photos Of The Iconic American Athlete Lindsey Vonn 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Lindsey Vonn Stuns In A Gucci Dress With Gold High Heels In New York City Pictured: Lindsey Vonn Ref: SPL5238482 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Lindsey, who had a record-breaking career with 78 World Cup victories to her name, posted the cheerful snaps as she continues to recover from a knee injury. Lindsey hasn’t had a completely smooth career and has been prone to a few physical health hiccups. For instance, she underwent surgery for a broken upper arm in 2016. And in March, she went under the knife again to correct some knee pain as she prepares for her inevitable knee replacement surgery. Updating her fans post-operation in a video she shared to Instagram, she wrote: “Surgery yesterday went well…. Been having a hard time with the pain in my knee. You may have noticed I haven’t been posting many workout videos lately… that’s why.” She added that she had “a lot of bone spurs and scar tissue” removed and said she hopes the surgery will keep her knee working well for “a year or two.”

Following her surgery, Lindsey has been posting about her healing journey as she gets back in the gym. In a video shared on March 30, she noted that she was “making progress,” but pleaded with people to not make fun of her “little muscles.”