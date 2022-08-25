Lindsey Vonn Rocks Black Swimsuit With Cutouts For Sexy Yniq Sunglasses Campaign: Photos

Lindsey Vonn stunned in a black swimsuit for her new eyewear campaign. The Olympic champion, 37, rocked the sexy asymmetrical one piece with cutouts as she she lounged in a swimming pool, sporting a pair of shades from her new Yniq sunglasses line. She accessorized with a gold watch, chains and bracelets, adding a red patterned scarf over her wavy blonde hair.

Lindsey designed two pairs of sunglasses with the Swedish luxury brand, helmed by Mikael Kenson and co-founded by the athlete. The Lindsey Vonn Edition One ($450) and The Shield ($650). Both come in either rose rose metal or black metal with different shade lenses. “I wanted to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes,” she said in a release. This isn’t her first time working with Yniq: Lindsey previously designed a ski goggle collection for them.

The Minnesota native also took to Instagram to share more photos and news about the launch. “Introducing my FIRST EVER Lindsey Vonn collection sunglass line by my company @yniqeyewear,” she wrote in her caption on Aug. 23, attached to a photo of her wearing a black floral blazer over an on-trend green lace blouse. “Been working on this for a long time and I’m excited to finally release this line for summer!! Hope you guys like them!” she added.

As an athlete, Lindsey has been open about dishing on her fitness regime — often sharing her workouts to social media. “I love biking or swimming. Anything that gets your heart rate up and keeps it up will get you in shape quickly,” she’s previously said about keeping her figure, adding that she “hates running” despite it being a great way to get in shape fast.