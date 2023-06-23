Khloe Kardashian Channels Britney Spears With Blonde Hair & Head-To-Toe Denim: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was almost a mirror image of Britney Spears at the 2002 AMA’s as she stepped out in head-to-toe denim and rocked long, platinum blonde hair! In new photos, which you can see below, the mom of two, 38, was seen walking with a pink suit clad Kris Jenner as the mother daughter duo stepped out to her Good American store in Santa Monica on Friday, June 23. Khloe rocked super long light blue denim pants with a few strategic rips, a denim-look sports bra, and a matching denim jacket. She wore her newly platinum mermaid waves loose around her shoulders, and accessorized with stylish shades and diamond jewelry.

The look drew inevitable comparisons to Britney Spears’ unforgettable all denim strapless patchwork dress and matching handbag at the 2001 American Music Awards, which you can SEE HERE. Her most unforgettable accessory was her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, who matched her true-blue vibe with a denim jacket, pants, and of course, cowboy hat.

The look, while controversial, left a lasting impression. “Unholy” singer Kim Petras recreated the iconic look at the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20, 2022. She accessorized with a massive crucifix necklace, and wore her platinum hair long and straight for the event. And Katy Perry also wore the memorable denim on denim look at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards with rapper Riff Raff. The duo added studs to their denim outfits, and Katie finished her look with a silver belt around the waist, just as Brit did.

In a 2020 interview, Justin at least appeared to have affection for the all-denim ensemble — and he seemed totally aware that it could still be done, and done well. “I don’t know man, you could kind of rock that today,” Timberlake told former ‘N Sync member Lance Bass during a 2020 appearance on The Daily Popcast. “Look, man, you do a lot of things when you’re young and in love, man. That’s what you do.”