Kim Petras Recreates Britney Spears’ 2001 AMAs Look On 2022 Red Carpet With Denim Dress

Kim Petras, 30, highlighted one of Britney Spears‘ most iconic fashion moments at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. The “Unholy” singer wore a long denim dress that was similar to Britney’s outfit at the 2001 AMAs, when she infamously walked the red carpet with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. Kim’s look included copper studs that were embellished in the dress, plus a matching denim purse and a massive cross necklace.

Kim confirmed on the red carpet that she chose her outfit with the intentions of paying homage to Britney, 40. “How could anyone forget? That was major. Denim galore,” Kim said to Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans about Britney’s outfit from over 20 years ago. “I love Britney. I feel like Britney raised me, so I’m always kind of paying tribute to Britney,” the German superstar added.

At the 2001 AMAs, Britney showed up in an all-denim outfit including a matching purse and a massive silver choker necklace. She matched with Justin, who dressed in a denim blazer jacket, jeans and a cowboy hat. This was roughly a year before Britney and Justin broke up. The two were the power couple in Hollywood back then.

Kim has been open about her love for Britney over the years. The “Heart To Break” hitmaker revealed at the 2021 MTV VMAs that she learned how to speak English thanks to Britney. “I learned English from watching Britney Spears interviews over and over with subtitles, cause I wanted to know what she was saying,” Kim said in a red carpet interview.

“I’m obsessed with her. I want her to be so happy,” Kim added, in reference to Britney getting engaged to Sam Asghari at the time. “She deserves that. It’s so sad what she’s gone through. I wish her all the happiness in the world,’ Kim said. “She’s an icon. I’ve never met her but she seems like such a great person who deserves to be happy.”