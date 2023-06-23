Ashton Kutcher Gushes Over Wife Mila Kunis During Tropical Getaway: ‘Luckiest Man Alive’

Though Ashton Kutcher, 45, and his wife Mila Kunis, 39, are quite often private about their marriage and family life, the Your Place Or Mine actor recently took to Instagram with a sweet, and rare, tribute. In the photo post, Mila was seen spreading her arms as she stood under a rainbow, seemingly having drawn it in the sky. She wore a black tank top and went makeup free, smiling serenely while turning her face up to the blue sky for the pic. The photo appeared to be taken at a tropical location, with a misty mountain in the background and Mila standing in front of a turquoise ocean. “I’m the luckiest man alive,” the star sweetly captioned the photo. “#gratitude.”
Many of Ashton’s 5.1 million followers on the platform flooded to the comments thread with their well wishes. “What a beautiful picture of a beautiful woman! 😍❤️ You’re the best couple of the world!!! Xoxo,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “The photo. The caption. Beautiful.” “Kelso and Jackie FOREVER 💛💛💛,” quipped a third, alongside a row of yellow heart emojis. Yet another fan on the platform gushed, “paradise, a spectacular image of perfection and BEAUTY, the background of the photo is very beautiful btw.”
Ashton and Mila are parents to Wyatt, 8, and Dmitri, 6. The former That 70s Show stars met on the set, but a romantic relationship didn’t develop until years later. Per Today, during an interview with James Corden in 2016, she revealed how it all developed. “Ashton did my chemistry homework for me,'” she said of their on-set interactions during That 70s Show. “He was so not the guy I was, like, ‘You’re so hot!'”
Mila recalled how they kept in touch as casual friends through the years. "Then I ran into him at an awards show, and at first I was like, 'Wow, that guy's really tall.' That's what I thought," she said. "Then he turned around and I went, 'Huh!' That moment you hear or see in movies where your heart skips a beat — and it happened with Ashton."