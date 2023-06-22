Khloe Kardashian Admits She Didn’t Mind The ‘Narrative’ That She Was Dating Michele Morrone

Kim Kardashian’s plan to set Khloe Kardashian up with Michele Morrone was put into play on the June 22 episode of The Kardashians. Khloe was seated next to Michele at Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sept. 2022, with the hopes that they would connect and fall in love. “I think he’s super hot,” Khloe admitted. “Like a man. I love a good man. He’s definitely just hot and tall and muscular. He’s so fine.”

The footage showed Khloe hanging out with Michele backstage and introducing him to her friends, as well. When the interaction happened back in September, a photo went viral of Khloe and Michele at the show, which led to rumors that they were dating. In the episode, Khloe was shocked to learn that Michele was the one who posted the photo on Instagram. “I don’t care because it’s so funny,” Khloe said. “He’s, like, kissing my forehead.”

In a confessional, she explained how the taking of the photo went down. “He’s like, ‘Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?'” Khloe revealed. “I’m like, ‘That is so nice that you asked me.’ He grabbed the small of my waist and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, daddy!'” After seeing the photo “everywhere” online, Khloe admitted that she was okay with the rumors that she had a new man in her life. “I like the narrative,” she joked. “It’s better than the narrative I’ve been having, so I don’t care. But I was dying.”

Khloe has been single since splitting from Tristan Thompson at the end of 2021. She ended the relationship when she found out that he had cheated on her (again) and fathered a child with another woman. Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate was pregnant with their second child when she learned the news.

Things didn’t end up progressing with Michele after the meeting in Milan, but Khloe definitely seemed to enjoy it while it lasted. “I think it’s so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning for me to hook up with someone in Milan,” Khloe gushed. “Thank you, Keeks!”