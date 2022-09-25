Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up To Italian Actor Michele Morrone At D&G Show: Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 38, was seen snuggling up to handsome actor Michele Morrone, 31, in Milan. The photo was snapped backstage at sister Kim Kardashian‘s ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration show with Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, Sept. 24 — sparking speculation that Khloe could be off the market. The Kardashians on Hulu star seemed to be very cozy with Michele, who is best known for his role in Netflix’s erotica movie 365 Days. In the image, he has his arm around her waist with his eyes closed as she presses her body against him, looking down underneath her sunglasses. The photo was first posted to his Instagram story. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.

The outing marks Khloe’s first since the airing of the emotional second season premiere of The Kardashians, marking the first time she’s talked about her son via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson. The emotional 45 minutes dove into the birth of her second child, and how she handled finding out about the news that the NBA star had cheated on her and gotten another woman pregnant while still going ahead with an embryo transfer. Shortly after, Khloe took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” she wrote on Sept. 24. “I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..,” she added.

“Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all,” she also said.

Khloe was at the Milan Fashion Week show to support her sister along with mom Kris Jenner, 66. The ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration brings back archival pieces over the decades that were handpicked by the SKKN by Kim founder — many of which Kim says she owns herself. Michele also has a relationship with D&G, having modeled for the brand in the past. As for his relationship status, the dad-of-two revealed he’s single in an interview with PEOPLE magazine in June 2022.

“Oh, right now I’m absolutely single,” he said to the publication. “It’s not because I want to be single, but I have no time. I’m focusing so much on my career, my kids. And I probably haven’t found the right person yet,” he added.

