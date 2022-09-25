Michele Morrone: 5 Things About The Actor, 31, Seen Getting Cozy With Khloe Kardashian

It’s obvious Khloe Kardashian’s stans are rooting for their queen to find love again. After a dramatic and heartbreaking on-again/off-again relationship with her babies’ daddy, Tristan Thompson, the Good American designer is single and ready to mingle, with her legion of followers hoping her next beau treats her like royalty. And on Saturday, it looked like Khloe was steadying her crown, as she was spotted getting cozy with an Italian actor at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan!

The photo of Khloe and handsome movie star Michele Morrone was taken at Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian‘s ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration show with Dolce & Gabbana. In the snap, Michele has his arms around the TV host’s waist as she presses her body against him, looking down from her designer sunglasses.

The sassy snap sent shockwaves through Team KoKo, as they wanted to know more about this mysterious hunk who was showering their icon with affection! So HollywoodLife rounded up all there is to know about Michele. Keep reading for the 411 on him, below!

Where is Michele from?

Born on October 3, 1990, Michele hails from the town of Reggio Calabria in southern Italy. The acting bug caught him at an early age, as he was performing in local theaters by the time he was a teenager, according to The Sun.

What are his other talents?

Michele not only honed his craft as an actor, but he also showcased his many talents as a musician. The smoldering star has plucked the strings of a guitar since he was 25 years old, releasing his first full album in 2020, per the outlet. Of course, those good looks can’t go to waste; Michele has also been a top model for such campaigns as Dolce & Gabbana and Guess.

Have we seen him in anything?

After small roles in both Polish and Italian films, Michele finally got a piece of the pie when he landed the role of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic film 365 Days. “It was a major turning point in my life,” he told People in June 2022. “Before the movie came out I had 4,000 followers on Instagram. And the night after the movie was released on the platform, I woke up and had 2.6 million followers.” He went on to star in the sequel, with a third one on the way.

Michele is a proud papa.

The Italian star, who speaks three languages, is the father of two sons, Marcus and Brando, with his ex-wife, Rouba Saadeh. “I love spending time with my kids,” he told People. “My son Marcus is eight, and Brando is five. Being a dad is one of the most amazing things life can give you. We love to go to the beach and just relax, play, or I’ll grab my guitar and start making music.”

But is he single?

“Oh, right now I’m absolutely single,” he told the outlet in June. “It’s not because I want to be single, but I have no time. I’m focusing so much on my career, my kids. And I probably haven’t found the right person yet.”