Bryan Cranston Hilariously Imitates Ariana Madix Fighting With Tom Sandoval From ‘VPR’: Watch

Bryan Cranston learned about the ‘Scandoval’ on Vanderpump Rules in the most epic way possible when he appeared on the June 20 episode of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live. The Breaking Bad star, 67, admitted that he’s “never seen” the hit Bravo show before, as Andy, 55, had him do a dramatic reenactment of Ariana Madix‘s rant against Tom Sandoval after she learned about his affair with Raquel Leviss in the season 10 finale. “It it alright if I don’t know what I’m doing?” Bryan asked, as Andy and Bryan’s Asteroid City co-star Maya Hawke insisted that he’ll do a great job. As the lights dimmed in the clubhouse, Bryan mustered up the confidence to begin the epic monologue.

“I’ve been with you for nine years, when you were literally f****** like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans, and didn’t have a dime to your name,” Bryan said, reiterating the start of Ariana’s infamous post-breakup rant. “Oh now, now, you got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and this girl is going to act enamored with you? Because that’s what you want. You want someone to just gas you up.”

“You’re worth nothing,” Bryan continued, doing a dramatic gesture with his finger. “And I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear it. Those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f****** stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Just hear my words and know that is how I feel about you.”

After saying the iconic line “I regret ever loving you” that ended the rant, Bryan turned away from the camera and held back fake tears. The reenactment ended and Andy got up from his seat and yelled, “Give the man an Emmy!,” as Maya, 24, and the whole audience cheered for Bryan. Bryan already has four Emmys from playing Walter White in Breaking Bad, but he definitely deserves a fifth for this!

Jon Hamm is another Emmy Award-winning actor who recently did a great Vanderpump Rules reenactment on WWHL. He took on the role of James Kennedy, while his fellow Mad Men alum John Slattery played Sandoval, and the duo imitated James and Sandoval’s near-physical fight at the season 10 reunion. Jon even uttered James’ famous “worm with a mustache” line!