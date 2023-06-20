Kim Kardashian Admits She Has ‘Imposter Syndrome’: Self Doubt ‘Keeps Me Going’

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, 42, may be one of the most popular and successful women in the world, but she doesn’t always feel great about it. The Kardashians star’s company, SKIMS, was named in Time‘s 100 Most Influential Companies issue, but she admitted she suffers from “Imposter Syndrome,” which is “the condition of feeling anxious and not experiencing success internally, despite being high-performing in external, objective ways,” according to BetterUp.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” she told the outlet when discussing her her shapewear company, which started in 2019 and was valued at $3.2 billion last year, in a sit-down interview, part of which can be seen below. “I still have, like, imposter syndrome or whatever, but I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

She also talked about how creating the shapewear company started from her own needs. “I feel like, OK, I did it. It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color,” she explained. “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.” Now, SKIMS includes pieces for all different tones, from sand to onyx.

Kim is the largest shareholder of the company and it has branched out to now also include loungewear, panties and bras. The beauty also revealed she’ll be releasing a line of men’s loungewear in the fall, and plans on creating male friendly shapewear in the future. She also said that she always tries on new products to approve them before they go out for sale. “I always like to see it on myself,” she said. “I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.”

As far as what’s next, Kim explained she knows, as an influencer, her time may be “limited,” and she wants to make the best of it. “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she said. “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying.”