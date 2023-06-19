‘Ginny And Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Gives Birth To First Baby: ‘Welcome My Little Love’

Brianne Howey is a new mom! The actress, 33, announced that she welcomed her first child with her husband Matt Ziering, 38, on Sunday, June 18. Brianne posted a photo of herself in her hospital bed with her little one on Instagram cozied up to her as she had a big smile on. “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love,” she wrote in the caption.

Congratulations and lots of love for Brianne and Matt poured in in the comments, especially from her Ginny & Georgia co-stars. “OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS,”cheered Antonia Gentry in the comments, who please Ginny, Georgia’s daughter on the hit Netflix show. Sara Waisglass joined in with a similar sentiment. “Sobbing. congratulations mama!!!” she wrote.

View Related Gallery 'Ginny & Georgia': Photos Of The Netflix Show GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) DIESEL LA TORRACA as AUSTIN, BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA, and ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020 The mom-and-daughter tension is real. Ginny and Georgia have a stare-off in this season 2 photo.

Brianne first revealed that she was pregnant in an Instagram post, showing her look for the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, back in March. She had a small baby bump showing in a brown dress. “@Boss show with my forever new +1,” she wrote with a loving emoji.

Brianne and her husband Matt tied the knot on July 24, 2021 in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests, over five years after they first met. “It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love,” Brianne told PEOPLE after the wedding. “The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined,” she added.

As for her other baby, Netflix renewed Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons on May 17, 2023, meaning Season 3 and 4 are definitely going ahead.