‘Ginny And Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Gives Birth To First Baby: ‘Welcome My Little Love’

The 'Ginny And Georgia' actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram in her hospital bed while snuggling her newborn child.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 19, 2023 1:47PM EDT
brianne howey
View gallery
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum LACMA Art+Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Brianne Howey Gold Meets Golden, Beverly Hills., USA - 04 Feb 2023
Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira walk the red carpet at the Univision 2023 , 35th. edition of Premio Lo Nuestro award show at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami,Florida, Thursday, February 23, 2023. Premio Lo Nuestro, Miami, Florida, United States - 23 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock

Brianne Howey is a new mom! The actress, 33, announced that she welcomed her first child with her husband Matt Ziering, 38, on Sunday, June 18. Brianne posted a photo of herself in her hospital bed with her little one on Instagram cozied up to her as she had a big smile on. “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love,” she wrote in the caption.

Congratulations and lots of love for Brianne and Matt poured in in the comments, especially from her Ginny & Georgia co-stars. “OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS,”cheered Antonia Gentry in the comments, who please Ginny, Georgia’s daughter on the hit Netflix show. Sara Waisglass joined in with a similar sentiment. “Sobbing. congratulations mama!!!” she wrote. 

Brianne first revealed that she was pregnant in an Instagram post, showing her look for the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, back in March. She had a small baby bump showing in a brown dress. “@Boss show with my forever new +1,” she wrote with a loving emoji.

Brianne and her husband Matt tied the knot on July 24, 2021 in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests, over five years after they first met. “It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love,” Brianne told PEOPLE after the wedding. “The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined,” she added.

As for her other baby, Netflix renewed Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons on May 17, 2023, meaning Season 3 and 4 are definitely going ahead.

More From Our Partners

ad