Keanu Reeves Gets Set To Take Off On Motorcycle After $150M Blockbuster Hit With ‘John Wick 4’: Photos

The actor wore his riding jacket and jeans as he flashed a smile before heading out on the Los Angeles road with some pals.

June 18, 2023
Keanu Reeves 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019
Keanu Reeves, Executive Producer Lionsgate's 'John Wick: Chapter 4' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Keanu Reeves checks out of the Greenwich Hotel in New York City Pictured: Keanu Reeves Ref: SPL5512093 291222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves, 58, set off on a motorcycle ride in Los Angeles, CA with friends on Saturday. The John Wick: Chapter 4 actor was photographed wearing his black riding jacket, jeans, and tan boots as he held his helmet and flashed a smile to cameras during the outing. He also had his longer hair and beard on full display before putting on the helmet and gloves to ride, and added sunglasses to his overall look.

Keanu during his motorcycle outing. (Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)

Keanu’s latest outing comes two weeks after he made headlines for reuniting with his ex Sofia Coppola, whom he dated in the 1990s, at an event for Suntory Whiskey. They both collaborated on a new ad for House of Suntory, and were together for the brand’s 100th anniversary party in London, England, on June 1. The Speed star wore a traditional black suit with brown boots to the event, while his former girlfriend wore a cream-colored top with a pair of black jeans.

Keanu on his motorcycle. (SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID)

Keanu and Sofia also got attention when they both attended the House of Suntory’s anniversary party in New York City on May 23. They looked fashionable during that appearance as well and posed on the carpet. Keanu wore a suit and striped tie while Sofia wore an all black outfit that included a sweater, pants, and slip on heels.

When Keanu’s not turning heads on motorcycle rides or at public appearances, he’s celebrating the success of his films, including the recent John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie was released in March and instantly became a hit, reportedly bringing in a whopping $150 million in global earnings. The talented star plays the title role alongside costars Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and more.

As Keanu continues to rock in his acting projects, his long term girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, has been by his side. The lovebirds have been dating for years but went red carpet official in Nov. 2019. Since then, the doting beauty has showed up to various events to support her beau whenever she can.

