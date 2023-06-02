Keanu Reeves Reunites With Ex Sofia Coppola At Event For Suntory Whiskey: Photo

Keanu Reeves, 58, has no problem working with an ex-girlfriend for a great cause. The John Wick star collaborated with his ex Sofia Coppola, 52, on a new ad for House of Suntory, and the former couple were together for the whiskey brand’s 100th anniversary party in London on Thursday, June 1. Keanu and Sofia, who briefly dated in the early 1990s, after meeting through Sofia’s dad Francis Ford Coppola, posed together in front of the cameras at the event. Keanu wore a traditional black suit with brown boots, while Sofia wore a cream-colored top with a pair of black jeans. The exes also attended the House of Suntory’s anniversary party in New York City on May 23, as seen in the photo below.

Before the London party, Keanu spoke to PEOPLE about creating the Suntory Time tribute film, and said he had no hesitations about working with his ex-girlfriend. “It was cool [to get] a chance to work with Sofia Coppola and to work with [her brother] Roman Coppola on a kind of short commercial and then a docuseries,” he shared. “It was a really special opportunity.”

Keanu also said it was “really wonderful” to film the ad in Japan, the same place Sofia’s Oscar-winning movie Lost in Translation took place. “It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to spend time with people from Suntory, in terms of going to the founding distillery Yamazaki, then going and just meeting master blenders and all the craftspeople,” Keanu said.

Keanu had a short, but sweet, relationship with Sofia over 30 years ago. The couple met when Keanu starred in her dad’s movie Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1991. They briefly dated before splitting up the following year. Sofia would go on to marry fellow director Spike Jonze. After their divorce, she later married Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars, and they have two daughters together, Romy, 16, and Cosima, 13.

Meanwhile, Keanu has dated several women since his split from Sofia. He was in a relationship with Jennifer Syme but they broke up after their daughter Ava Reeves was tragically stillborn at eight months. Shockingly, Jennifer died in April 2001 at the age of 28 after losing control of her car. Since 2019, Keanu has been in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, 50.