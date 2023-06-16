Meri Brown Gets Candid About The ‘New Path’ She’s On After Split From Kody: Watch

Meri Brown took to TikTok on June 14 with a new inspirational video, sharing a message about how she’s gotten to a place of being able to slow down and figure out what’s best for her in life. The Sister Wives star filmed the message while in the midst of a road trip. She compared getting lost while driving to getting lost in life, and said that she’s found that the best solution is to stop, take a minute, and re-route, rather than just trying to forge on.

@therealmeribrown When you’re lost, or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop! Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment to reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing new destination! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday ♬ Vibes – ZHRMusic

“Sometimes it feels like if we can just turn around or look down at our phone and try to put the address in the navigation that we can save time, but really, does that happen? Or does it just get a little more chaotic and stressful?” she pointed out. “I’m thinking about this compared to my life and the times that I’ve paused and stopped to redirect over the past couple of years. As I’ve been noticing myself in a place that may not be the best route for me, I’ve had to really just stop and think about where I want to be.”

Although Meri didn’t specify what “place” she didn’t want to be in, she has gone through a major life change in the last year: Separating from her husband of more than 30 years, Kody Brown. The pair’s relationship has been strained for quite some time, but they made the decision to officially part ways and end their marriage in Jan. 2023. Meri and Kody had been legally married from 1990 until 2014, but he divorced her at that time to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her kids. Still, Meri and Kody remained spiritually married until they opted to terminate their relationship this year.

Now, Meri is focused on herself and the future. “For me, it’s been about pausing and really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is,” Meri continued. “Honestly, that’s super exciting. So if you’re in a place where you need to take a break and figure things out for yourself, that’s okay. Do it.”

In the video’s caption, she expanded on the message she was sharing. “When you’re lost or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop!” Meri urged. “Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment and reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing destination.”

Meri and Kody’s struggles have been documented on Sister Wives for years. The show’s upcoming season is expected to show them come to the decision to end the relationship. In the most recent season of the TLC series, Christine Brown moved away from Kody and the family after making her own decision to divorce him. Meanwhile, Janelle Brown also split from Kody by the time they had taped post-filming Q&As to conclude the season.