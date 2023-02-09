Meri Brown Says She’s ‘Building A Great Life’ Doing ‘Whatever’ She Wants After Kody Split

Meri Brown is loving life. The newly single reality star took to Instagram on Feb. 9 to share a video of herself kayaking in the water with one of her friends. She has a huge smile on her face as she pans the camera behind her to show off her pal and all the beautiful scenery. “Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” Meri captioned the video. “All while doing whatever the hell I want.”

This positive post comes just one month after Meri and Kody Brown confirmed that they were permanently separating after 33 years of marriage. Meri was Kody’s first wife and they were legally married from 1990 until 2014, when he divorced her to legally marry Robyn Brown and adopt Robyn’s children. Meri and Kody remained spiritually married after that, but their relationship was already becoming strained.

However, things got even worse between Meri and Kody in 2015 when she began an online relationship with another man — or so she thought. After several months, Meri found out she had been catfished and was actually talking to a woman. Meri was devastated, while Kody felt betrayed that Meri had been having an emotional affair. Even though Meri and Kody spent limited alone time together after the scandal, she always maintained that she would be willing to make their relationship work.

Kody, on the other hand, admitted that he no longer wanted to be married to Meri and said he wouldn’t care if she met someone else. On the most recent season of Sister Wives, Kody even said that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri anymore. After months of discussing where their relationship stood, Meri and Kody finally made the decision to pull the plug. Their split came following his separations from two of his other wives, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, as well.