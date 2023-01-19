Mykelti Brown Slams Meri For ‘Cheating’ On Kody With Catfish Scandal: ‘She Gave Up’ First

Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti Brown, is not putting all the blame on her father in his split from Meri Brown. Mykelti and her husband, Tody Padron, hosted a Crowdcast Live for their Patreon subscribers, and Mykelti dished on her dad and Meri’s recent announcement that they’d “permanently terminated” their marriage. While Meri has said that it was Kody who first made the decision that he didn’t want to be married to her anymore, Mykelti pointed out that the blame also had to be put on Meri for her 2015 catfishing scandal. The conversation was captured by a participant and posted to Instagram.

“When you cheat on somebody, you’re giving up first,” Mykelti said, referencing how Meri began an online relationship with someone else in 2015 (she thought the other person was a man, but it was eventually revealed to be a woman faking her identity). “So it’s unfair for her to get mad at dad for [giving up] when she gave up. She threw the towel in. She said, ‘I’m done.’ She cheated first.”

Mykelti clarified that Meri never had a “physical” relationship with anyone else, but said that it was definitely an “emotional” affair. Mykelti claimed that Meri and Kody’s child Leon Brown (who was born Mariah) heard Meri on the phone having “intimate conversations” with the person who she thought she was in an online relationship with back in 2015. “If you’re sexting or verbal sexting, whatever, that’s cheating,” Mykelti insisted. Tony and Mykelti also said that they believe Meri may have left Kody first if the person she was speaking to actually turned out to be the man who she thought.

Kody and Meri announced their split at the beginning of 2023, but they had been dealing with marriage issues for years before that. In fact, in their breakup announcement, they said they came to their decision after “more than a decade” of working on their relationship. The catfishing scandal only increased the tension that Meri and Kody were already facing in their marriage, and they were never able to recover.

The split came after nearly 33 years of marriage for Kody and Meri. They were legally married from 1990 until 2014, when he divorced her to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, so he could adopt her kids. However, Kody and Meri stayed spiritually married after their divorce until their 2023 split.