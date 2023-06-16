Conor McGregor Accused Of ‘Violently’ Sexually Assaulting Woman During NBA Finals: His Response

A woman has accused Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a restroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9. Florida attorney Ariel Mitchell sent a demand letter detailing the woman’s allegations against the UFC fighter this week. The allegations were first reported by TMZ, who has posted video from the night in question following the initial report. The fighter, 34, has denied the allegations.

According to the reports, the woman claimed that McGregor “violently” sexually assaulted the women following the game where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat. She alleged that she was assaulted in a men’s bathroom in the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The woman’s lawyer claimed that she was separated from a friend by security personnel and forced to go into a men’s restroom, where Conor and his security guard were. She said that “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” She claimed that the MMA fighter emerged from a stall and “shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

The lawyer claimed that Conor forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, and tried to sodomize her as she was pinned against a wall. The woman escaped by elbowing him and ran from the bathroom but left her purse, which she said the security guard “held hostage” until she repeatedly asked for it back. After getting away from the situation, she reportedly told local authorities what had happened.

The woman is seeking a settlement from Conor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat. Hollywoodlife reached out to the woman’s lawyer for statement, but did not immediately hear back. An attorney for Conor denied the allegations in a statement received by HollywoodLife. “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” his lawyer said.

The news of the lawsuit comes just a day after Conor announced that he’s expecting his fourth child with his fiancée Dee Devlin. The fighter announced that his wife-to-be is pregnant during an appearance on Live With Kelly And Mark on Wednesday, June 14. Conor and Dee have been engaged since August 2020.