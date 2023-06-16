Christy Turlington’s Daughter, 19, Follows In Mom’s Footsteps As She Walks 1st Runway In Italy: Photos

Modeling runs in the family when it comes to Christy Turlington and her daughter, Grace Burns, followed in her mom’s footsteps when she walked the runway at the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy on June 14.

Grace, 19, looked stunning when she strutted down the runway wearing a white Victoria Beckham dress with poofy sleeves and a cinched-in ruched waist. The long fitted dress was styled with a sheer black lace jumpsuit underneath and a pair of black leather peep-toe heels. As for her glam, Grace had her dark hair slicked back while a bright red lip tied her look together. We couldn’t help but notice how much Grace looked like her supermodel mom who was famous in the 90s.

Grace was so excited about walking in her first runway show, that she immediately took to social media where she captioned the post, “Thank you thank you thank you @edward_enninful @britishvogue @luisaviaroma @piergiorgio for putting the biggest smile on my face!!!!! I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal ! Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you! xxxx Eeeeeee sooo so so sos os os so soo sos soos sos smiley thank you thank you thank you till I die xxxxx.”

After the show, Grace changed into yet another gorgeous white dress, this time it was a plunging silk slip dress. The spaghetti strap dress featured a super low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she topped her look off with a pair of gold earrings and an even brighter red lip.